Man charged in crash that killed off-duty Salem police officer

A Salem man has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a car crash last June that killed an off-duty Salem police officer, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Juan Marinez, 26, has been summoned to appear in Salem District Court on March 3 to be arraigned on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding and a marked lanes violation, prosecutors said in a statement.

A criminal complaint was issued against Marinez Wednesday following an investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and investigators assigned to the DA’s office, the statement said.