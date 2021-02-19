Man dies following Taunton car crash

A 32-year-old man died Wednesday night after his car crashed with a pickup truck in Taunton, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.
Christopher Silva of Taunton died at Morton Hospital, where he was taken following the crash that happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Tremont and Shores streets, prosecutors said in a statement.
Police who responded to the scene discovered that a Chevy Silverado traveling south on Tremont Street collided with a Honda Civic traveling north, according to the statement.
Silva was driving a Honda Civic north on Tremont Street when the vehicle struck a Chevy Silverado driven by a 29-year-old woman from Taunton who was turning left into a Trucchi’s Supermarket parking lot, the statement said.
The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Police said no criminal charges have yet been filed. The investigation is ongoing.
