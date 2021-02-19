Man dies following Taunton car crash

A 32-year-old man died Wednesday night after his car crashed with a pickup truck in Taunton, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

Christopher Silva of Taunton died at Morton Hospital, where he was taken following the crash that happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Tremont and Shores streets, prosecutors said in a statement.

Police who responded to the scene discovered that a Chevy Silverado traveling south on Tremont Street collided with a Honda Civic traveling north, according to the statement.