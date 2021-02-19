Over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Mass. on Friday; providers won’t have to cancel appointments

Slavitt said the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

The confirmation from the Command Center came hours after White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said t he drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been hindered by winter storms around the country, with about 6 million doses headed to various states subject to a three-day shipping delay.

Just over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Massachusetts Friday, meaning providers won’t have to cancel scheduled appointments, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center said in a statement.

But according to Friday’s statement from Command Center spokesperson Kate Reilly, Massachusetts has its weekly allotment.

“Governor Baker and the Command Center have been in constant communication with federal officials to rush vaccine shipments to Massachusetts,” Reilly said. “Today, 135,025 arrived to the Commonwealth and as a result, providers will not have to cancel appointments. The Administration appreciates the efforts made to get this critical shipment here and is not anticipating additional delays from the federal government for vaccine shipments at this time. Going forward, Governor Baker urges the federal government to provide larger shipments and more lead time for the state, so more eligible residents can get their shots as quickly and safely as possible.”

On Thursday, state officials said the federal government had indicated the cause of the delay was staffing shortages at vaccine manufacturing facilities, and that the Command Center was told Wednesday night that there’d be a shipping delay due to weather conditions.

And Baker even publicly floated the idea Thursday morning of sending the National Guard down south to get the doses earmarked for Massachusetts. That turned out to be unnecessary.

“We’ve been in constant communication with federal officials to rush vaccine shipments to Massachusetts,” Baker, a Republican, tweeted Friday afternoon. “Today, 135,025 arrived to the Commonwealth and as a result, providers will not have to cancel appointments. We appreciate the efforts made to get this critical shipment here.”

