New England ready for more snow

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday it is ready to deploy 3,900 pieces of state and contractor snow-clearing equipment for the long-duration storm hitting the state through Friday. The equipment includes more than 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. “Our snow and ice crews are closely watching the weather forecast and planning upcoming deployments of plows and other equipment in response to this storm,” MassDOT Highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in the statement. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory ahead of the snowstorm expected to reach New England beginning Thursday night and continuing through Friday. The advisory will continue to 7 p.m. Friday. The storm is expected to dump 3 to 7 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Eastern Massachusetts is expected to see the highest snow accumulations.

SALEM

Man charged in crash that killed off-duty officer

A Salem man is facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide and other driving violations for a crash last June that killed an off-duty police officer, the Essex district attorney’s office announced Thursday. Juan Martinez, 26, has been summoned to appear in Salem District Court on March 3 for arraignment on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding, and marked lanes violations, prosecutors said in a statement. Detectives assigned to the DA’s office issued a criminal complaint Wednesday charging Martinez in the June 26 crash that killed Salem police Officer Dana E. Mazola, 56. Officers responded at 11:05 p.m. to a report of a head-on crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Fusion in the area of 357 Jefferson Ave., the statement said. Each operator was driving alone, and was taken to North Shore Medical Center in Salem. Mazola, who was driving the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was a 31-year-member of the department and had planned to retire in July, officials said at the time. Martinez, the operator of the Ford, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged after a lengthy investigation, which included the State Police crash reconstruction team, conducted by the DA’s office, the statement said.

PALMER

Evaluation ordered for murder suspect

A woman charged with fatally stabbing a friend who was trying to help her has been held without bail pending a mental health evaluation. Brenda Mayhew, 54, is charged with murder in the killing of Marcia Wilson, 68, earlier this month in Wilson’s Palmer home, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Mayhew was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday. A judge ordered the evaluation upon the advice of the court psychologist. Mayhew’s family and attorney say she has been struggling with mental health issues. According to the police report, Mayhew and Wilson were friends, and the victim had invited the suspect into her home because she had been “having a difficult time lately.” Police responding to a 911 call at about 8 a.m. on Feb. 8 and forced their way into the home where they found Wilson, who was already dead, prosecutors said. Wilson’s husband was also injured trying to defend his wife, according to police. Mayhew is due in court again on March 8. The case remains under investigation. (AP)

HARTFORD

Malnourished horses up for adoption

Eight malnourished and neglected horses seized by the state last year from a Connecticut farm are being made available for adoption, officials said Thursday. Attorney General William Tong and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt announced the state has secured permanent custody of the animals, which received extensive medical care and rehabilitation at the state’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program in Niantic. Nine horses were originally seized in September after Montville Animal Control received a complaint about extremely underweight horses. One of the animals ultimately had to be euthanized. The owner of the farm, Michelle Wilson, who has relinquished custody of the horses, faces nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. The eight horses from Laurel Ledge Farm, along with two other horses seized previously in an unrelated case, are up for public adoption. Interested parties need to fill out an application form, specifying which horses they’re seeking. They must also undergo a background check and a site visit. (AP)