N.H. man sentenced to 300 months in prison for manufacturing child porn

A Nashua man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a charge of manufacturing child pornography, the US Attorney’s office for New Hampshire announced Friday.
Chad Francisco, 32, used his cell phone to create sexually explicit images of children and sent them to other people through text messages, the attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was sentenced this week to the equivalent of 25 years in prison.
During an investigation spurred by a child endangerment inquiry by Nashua police, Homeland Security officials obtained a search warrant for Francisco’s cell phone, which contained visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct involving two children under the age of 10, according to the statement. .
Advertisement
He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, the statement said.
“This defendant’s sexual exploitation of young children was reprehensible conduct that merited this very substantial prison sentence,” US Attorney Scott Murray said in the statement. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate those who prey on young children to create child pornography.”
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.