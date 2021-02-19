North Shore culture, women business leaders, and creative photography

The Reading Public Library is hosting its second Pulse of Reading conversation event on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The library has selected the topic “What is Privilege and Why Does it Matter?” and will use small groups and a series of questions to discuss the topic and how it affects participants’ lives. The online event is free, but requires advance registration at shorturl.at/hpwV9 .

The Patton Homestead in South Hamilton will host the second installment of its virtual panel series about arts and culture on the North Shore on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The new installment in the series will focus on the topic of open space and conservation and will feature panelists David Santomena, associate director at Trustees of Reservations, and Chris LaPointe, director of land conservation at Essex Greenbelt. The event is free to attend, but requires pre-registration at pattonhomestead.org/communityconversations .

SOUTH

The 3MentorAdvisory group in Abington will sponsor the South Shore Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Women in Local Leadership speaker series. The series will consist of local businesswomen discussing what leadership means to them. Each event will feature one or two speakers and a moderator to discuss the series prompt in a question-and-answer format. Open to South Shore Chamber Members, the event costs $35. Advanced registration is required at www.southshorechamber.org.

Students at Blue Hills Regional Technical school in Canton repaired a flag disposal mailbox for the veterans of American Legion Braintree Post 86. The box had been damaged by a snowplow. As a thank you to the students, the American Legion veterans donated $150 to the school, which the school board accepted at a meeting. “We are so proud of all of our students for their hard work in repairing this box and are happy that this project will have a true impact in the community,” said Superintendent Jill Rossetti.

WEST

The Umbrella Arts Center in Concord will host an online Creative Lens Photography at Home course from March 12 until April 16. The five-week class is intended for children ages 9-14 and does not require any prior experience. Students will learn different photography techniques from instructor Alicia Herman, including how to simulate an infrared lens. The class costs $75; a list of recommended materials along with registration is available at theumbrellaarts.org/class/creative-lens-photography-home.

RTN GoodWorks Foundation in Waltham donated $2,500 each to three local charities: Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Healthy Waltham, and Family Health Center of Worcester. The three organizations will distribute the money as $200 gift cards and prepackaged meals to the populations they serve. “We are grateful for the generous support from [RTN Federal] Credit Union business sponsors, members and staff who stepped up to help people experiencing food insecurity during COVID-19,” said RTN Board Chair Joan Kuhn. “Their donations support the tireless efforts of our designated community partners to help those in need during this crisis.”

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.

