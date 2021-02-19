Speed limit on Mass. Pike reduced from New York border to Russell amid snow

Massachusetts State Police dropped the speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike between the New York border and mile marker 35 in Russell to 45 miles per hour, transportation officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has 998 pieces of equipment out clearing roadways across the state as of Friday morning. On Thursday night, that number was 782 pieces of equipment.

Just one car crash has been reported on state roads as of Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester left no one injured.