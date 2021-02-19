This snow won’t be over for a while, but warmer days are likely ahead

Boston has seen about an inch so far with a couple more inches on the way. There has been as much as five inches over portions of Martha’s Vineyard but that is the exception, not the rule.

Snow (in blue) will continue through the overnight and into pre-dawn Saturday.

Years from now when we’re reflecting about the winter of 2021 I’m pretty sure that the present storm isn’t going to be one of the highlights. The drip, drip, drip of barely accumulating snow is going to continue for much of today and through the overnight.

Light accumulation of snow is likely through early Saturday. Dave Epstein

The lack of any organized lift in the atmosphere, as well as poor dynamics at cloud level for snow development, all have contributed to the nuisance nature of this storm.

There may be a little more enhancement in the snowfall this evening, especially east of Worcester, and this is when much of Boston’s snowfall is likely to occur. This doesn’t mean we won’t see some snow during the day, but I think it will be similar to yesterday. Roads are likely to be at their worst late today and overnight before improving quickly Saturday.

Temperatures going to be cold enough that there won’t be any mixing with rain or sleet although there could be some spotty freezing drizzle when the precipitation is very light.

Highs will be around freezing Friday afternoon. NOAA

The image below shows the predicted radar early Saturday morning. It does move the snow offshore during the wee hours. For those early risers tomorrow I can’t rule out a continued snow shower along the ocean before it all comes to a final anticlimactic end.

There may be a leftover snow shower early Saturday. WeatherBell

Clearing will be slow on Saturday east of I-495, with the Berkshires and the Pioneer Valley seeing the brightest weather. I do expect Greater Boston residents to enjoy a blend of clouds and sunshine later in the morning or in the afternoon, but temperatures won’t be very warm, staying in the low-to-mid 30s.

Clearing will take place from west to east Saturday morning. WeatherBell

It’s definitely brighter on Sunday with blue skies and cold conditions. Temperatures will average 5 to 10 degrees under what we would expect this time of year.

There’s a weak weather system coming Monday with a little bit of snow, mixing, and perhaps ending as rain—a sign of milder conditions. Once that system passes we get into a drier and more seasonal pattern with temperatures getting into the 40s starting on Tuesday. There’s some growing confidence that temperatures will be seasonally average or even above average as we close out the month of February and begin March. This, along with the stronger March sunshine, will bring about much more melting. One other thing you’re likely to notice if you haven’t already is the birds. The early morning song season has begun and will only grow louder as the mornings grow brighter and a touch of spring arrives.

The predicted temperatures for late February and early March show high confidence in average or above average conditions. NOAA























