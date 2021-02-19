This Waltham store sells ‘pickle pops’ and people are divided about them

Now, people are discussing yet another seemingly strange concoction: The “Pickle Pop.”

And who could forget the “ turDunkin’ ” — a turkey brined in Dunkin’ Coolattas and stuffed with munchkins — that made an appearance online around Thanksgiving last year?

We’ve seen the monstrosity known as the “ clam chowder popsicle .”

On Thursday, a user on Boston’s Reddit page posted an image of four popsicles packed with layers of pickles that were propped up in a tray behind a display case at Pizzi Farm, a market, deli, and ice cream shop based in Waltham.

And almost immediately, the picture of the uncommon frozen treats set off a mix of reactions, with people divided about whether or not they would actually try — and enjoy — one.

“Am pregnant; would eat,” one confident person said.

“Am not pregnant; would eat,” someone else replied.

Others called the specialty items “disgusting” and joked that a customer should purchase the popsicles just to remove them from public display.

“I used to work there,” another person said. “I knew my boss was nuts but I didn’t know he was that nuts.”

But Rick Pizzi third-generation owner of the iconic Waltham business, says he isn’t crazy at all. In fact, the pops, which he started making two seasons ago after seeing similar ones on Instagram, are actually quite popular with some people.

“Doing a little bit of research, it was deemed to be a really good health benefit for athletes because it’s full of electrolytes and no sugar,” said Pizzi. “It’s been flying off the shelves. Mostly with kids.”

Health benefits and their unique flavor aside, Pizzi said he started making the pickle pops to cut down on food waste. Because the company has a deli, they would often have five gallon drums of pickle juice left over after using pickles for their sandwiches.

“We were just dumping [it] down the drain,” said Pizzi, who noted there are companies out there that specialize in making these kinds of pops. “So I said, ‘Jeez, why don’t we put it to good use?’ And I thought of putting it in popsicle molds with some pickle chips.”

Pickle Pops are for sale at Pizzi Farm in Waltham. The concept is questionable for some people. Pizzi Farm

That’s it. Just two ingredients, he said.

The dill sour pickle pops don’t live in the deli section. Instead, they are on full display with Pizzi Farm’s ice cream sandwiches and cakes, in a glass case below a sign that reads, “Life is uncertain, eat dessert first.”

Much like the Reddit thread, whether or not the pickle pops, which cost $2.75, should be considered a delectable dessert is often up for debate when people stop in to buy food and spot them amongst the other frozen goods.

Pizzi, who kept the store’s ice cream stand open amid the pandemic, said customers often wonder if the popsicles are a cheeky joke or a legitimate offering. Sure, some people might “cringe.”

“But they still sell,” he said.

