Two-alarm fire damages apartment building in Lawrence

A two-alarm fire in Lawrence Friday morning left two adults and three children displaced after flames hit a three story apartment building, fire officials said.

The fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. at 100 Market St. on the corner of Market Street and Loring Street, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. The structure of the apartment building complicated firefighters efforts, Moriarty said. He described the building as an “odd U shape” where the “sides almost come together to make a triangle.”

When firefighters arrived at the scene, no smoke was visible, Moriarty said. Firefighters then discovered the fire in one of the wings of the apartment.