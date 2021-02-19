Two-alarm fire damages apartment building in Lawrence

A two-alarm fire in Lawrence Friday morning left two adults and three children displaced after flames hit a three story apartment building, fire officials said.
The fire broke out about 9:45 a.m. at 100 Market St. on the corner of Market Street and Loring Street, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. The structure of the apartment building complicated firefighters efforts, Moriarty said. He described the building as an “odd U shape” where the “sides almost come together to make a triangle.”
When firefighters arrived at the scene, no smoke was visible, Moriarty said. Firefighters then discovered the fire in one of the wings of the apartment.
Advertisement
“It was a tough fire because it was heavily locked doors and thick smoke,” Moriarty said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one apartment which suffered between $100,000-$250,000 in damages, Moriarty said. He described the condition of the apartment as “trashed”
The Red Cross was called to assist, Moriarty said. Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire, according to a tweet from the Red Cross.
No one was injured and no one died in the fire, Moriarty said.
It was a “really impressive stop,” Moriarty said.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @charliemckenna9.