‘Even Boston sounds amazing’: Read the text messages at the center of the Ted Cruz scandal

In the thread, Heidi Cruz shares details of United Airlines roundtrip flights between Houston and Cancun, along with the nightly rate of the Ritz Carlton. In a follow-up text, she says her home is “FREEZING.”

The chats were reported by the news outlet Reform Austin and by New York Times on Thursday.

The firestorm over Senator Ted Cruz’s decision to fly to Cancun amid the Texas power and water disaster this week intensified late Thursday when leaked group chats between Cruz’s wife, Heidi, and her neighbors detailing the trip contradicted the Texas Republican lawmaker’s claim that he flew down simply to drop his daughters off.

“Cancun Cabo even Boston sounds amazing!!!!!,” another person replied in the thread.

Cruz was spotted en route to the resort area of Mexico earlier this week, and news outlets later confirmed that he had left the state. Once the blowback began, Cruz made plans to return to Texas and later issued a statement in which he claimed he was only accompanying his daughters and planned to return immediately. Shortly after his statement was issued, the group chats surfaced in media reports.

As he returned Thursday, Cruz said his family vacation to Mexico was “obviously a mistake.”

The Republican senator said he began second-guessing the trip since the moment he first got on the plane Wednesday. “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he told reporters.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people — one-quarter of the population of the nation’s second-largest state — to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

