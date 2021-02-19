Life expectancy in US likely to decline further as more pandemic data is studied, CDC chief says

The report looked at “life expectancy loss from January to June, the first half of 2020. Quite unfortunately, I think we’re going to see again a decrease in life expectancy once we start looking at the entire year,” Walensky said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that a new CDC report that found a significant decline only looked at the impact of the first six months of 2020. The pandemic has continued to rage for months since then.

Life expectancy estimates in the United States are likely to decline further as more data is crunched on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

“I think we’re going to have have a lot of work to do in this country over the years ahead to try and make up the losses that we’ve seen with this pandemic,” said Walensky, who was formerly the chief of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The report this week from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics found that In the first half of 2020, life expectancy at birth for the total US population was 77.8 years, declining by 1 year from 78.8 in 2019.

“This is a huge decline,” Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers told The Associated Press. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

People of color suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates. Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can expect to live, on average.

Walensky said the country needed to invest “in our public health infrastructure, improving the health of the entire nation, especially in improving the health of ethnic and racial minorities that took the hardest hit.”

“We have lost and continue to lose far too many people we know and love to the #COVID19 pandemic,” Walensky said Friday in a series of tweets. She urged people to continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.













Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.























