Mass. reports 56,394 new COVID-19 vaccinations

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated February 19, 2021, 1 hour ago
A sign at Worcester State University announced the timing of vaccination appointments on Tuesday.
A sign at Worcester State University announced the timing of vaccination appointments on Tuesday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 56,394 to 1,323,656, state officials reported Friday.

The number of new vaccinations was slightly smaller than Thursday, when 57,648 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.5 percent of the 1,548,795 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 976,033 first shots and 347,623 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

