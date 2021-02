Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor on the COVID-19 response, said the backlog represents about 3 days of delayed shipping and all 50 states have been impacted.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said winter weather has temporarily delayed shipment of 6 million coronavirus vaccine doses.

Many states have been able to cover the delay with existing inventory, he said, and the doses will be delivered within the week.

