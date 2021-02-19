Home of the Week: With glints of gold, designer Somerville-condo shines

Year built 2020

Located between Somerville’s Winter Hill and Magoun Square neighborhoods and designed to evoke a visual connection to a New England barn, this unit is one of four in a new-from-the-ground-up condo building on the raised section of Broadway.

Constructed in 2020 behind a Civil War-era home, the condo is reached via a wooden stairwell and a door that opens directly into the unit. The condo has an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen and living and dining areas. These three vital spaces together total 410 square feet and showcase both the staging of the unit by Larissa Santana and the elegant choices made by interior designer/Compass realtor Erica Covelle and Lavelle Development.

The walls and ceilings are a welcoming white (a lovely departure from the typical builder’s white), and the flooring is oak with a natural look. The living area currently holds a couch, three armchairs, an end table, and a clear coffee table.

The dining area is defined by a chandelier that looks as if it were created out of copper piping. It ends in six candle-like glass bulbs. A bank of four windows floods the space with light, while recessed lighting awaits the flip of a switch when the sun sets.

The kitchen itself is about 140 square feet and defined by an island that has seating for four, a deep sink with a gold-tone faucet, and two white cone-shaped pendant lights with golden interiors. The appliances are stainless steel, and the backsplash is made of stacked subway tile and a slab of dolomite. White custom cabinets continue the precious metal theme with gold-toned pulls. The counters are super white dolomite.

A door off the kitchen opens to a full bath with a shower/bath combination, a single wood vanity topped with white quartz, a pill-shaped mirror trimmed in gold, gold-toned hardware and fixtures, open shelving, and a two-shaded sconce with golden arms. The shower surround is a white subway tile, while the flooring is a hexagon porcelain tile that mimics Carrara marble.

Another door off the kitchen opens into one of the unit’s two bedrooms. It’s about 132 square feet and flooded with sunlight, compliments of a slider to a private balcony. The room has a ceiling of 9-plus feet and a double-door closet.

The owner suite is down a flight of stairs with black steel railings, locating it in the most private space in the unit. The bedroom — at 168 square feet, one of the largest spaces in the home — has composite flooring that mimics hardwood and a walk-in closet. At this size, there is plenty of room for a desk. Natural light comes from a pair of windows. The en-suite bath offers a shower with a gray ceramic tile surround installed in a herringbone pattern, a rain shower head, and a floor of round penny ceramic mosaic tile. The shower is doorless.

Somerville is ruthless on parking violators, but fear not, the unit comes with a parking space — and it’s an assigned spot. The home also comes with exclusive use of the patio.

Erica Covelle, the interior designer, is also the listing agent. As of press time, an offer with a contingency had been accepted on the property.

