Bruins’ outdoor skate brings the memories of pond hockey flooding back

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller grew up around Los Angeles, more than 400 miles south of Tahoe. Outdoor skating in SoCal wasn’t an option, even in the days before the climate crisis, but Miller’s very first day on blades was spent on outdoor ice, in rental skates, on a family trip to Idaho during school vacation.

The rinkside images from Lake Tahoe, Nev., where the Bruins will skate Sunday, should be spectacular, mesmerizing. The NHL is going al fresco again, and the forecast is for loads of sun, with temps inching into the 40s, when the distant sons of Eddie Shore face off against the Flyers in another rendition of the league’s great outdoor adventures.

Miller got the hang of the skating pretty quickly. The same can’t be said for his appreciation for that frozen concoction beneath his feet that ultimately would serve as his career path.

“I’m scared of falling through ice,” Miller said, “so I try to stay away from that stuff as much as I can.”

The manufactured, temperature-controlled sheet at the edge of Tahoe, much like all NHL rinks, will be only a couple of inches thick. If Miller were to break through, he wouldn’t be in peril, other than the risk of, say, one of his skate blades severing a tube that streams refrigerant underneath the 200-by-85-foot sheet.

Preposterous? Not really. Your faithful puck chronicler was on the scene in Tampa in September 1991 for a Bruins-Islanders exhibition game to be staged on a haphazard sheet inside the Suncoast Dome. During warmups, a number of players on both sides — including Bruins Dave Poulin, Chris Nilan, and Glen Featherstone — saw their skate blades knife through the ice, slice open a tube, and summon a spewing green geyser of Freon in the image of Old Faithful.

“Pipes were exposed all over the place,” Poulin said that night. “It was a very dangerous situation.”

Two rows behind me in the press box, a dumbstruck Phil Esposito, the Lightning’s original general manager, spewed forth with his own geyser of disbelief and invective. In short order, the hemorrhaging forced the game to be canceled.

Good call. The potential for injury, as Poulin noted, was off the charts.

“You know what?” agreed Nilan, a.k.a. “Knuckles.” “They would have been calling this the Knuckledome.”

Outdoor skating, though not nearly the sensorial pleasure that NBC cameras will convey from Tahoe, was one of the great pleasures of growing up around Boston in the 1960s. The outdoor scene began to change, and quickly, by the start of the ’70s, with indoor arenas sprouting up in the wake of Bobby Orr’s popularity.

Prior to the post-Orr boom, MDC rinks offered some shelter from the elements. The one in Cleveland Circle — a luxury trip for those of us in the burbs — was a glorified Quonset hut. Both sides and one end were wide open. The wind would whip through, and snow sometimes piled up around the perimeter of the boards. I can’t say I remember the vending machine hot chocolate, 10 cents a cup, but it undoubtedly was the envy of chocolatiers worldwide.

The preferred patch in my hometown, Bedford, was at Page Field, a walk from our house in town center. It was the charge of the town’s fire department to flood it, which in itself was a grand event.

With lights flashing, one of the bright red engines, with glistening gold lettering, would come down the hill on Great Road, bang a right on Bacon Road, and pull up at slight rise above the skating area, an earthen patch roughly 60 feet wide and 150 feet long and maybe 18 inches deep. There was an adjacent smaller patch for beginners, those who wished not to be dodging sticks and pucks or the odd kid who’d yell, “Clear the track, here comes Shack!”

The kids would clamor around the fire truck, beg the driver to blast the engine’s horn, and the men in their BFD hats and boots and coveralls would unfurl hoses, attach them to hydrants, and trudge across a snowy field with those hoses slung over their shoulders. They obviously had far more important tasks, such as saving homes and lives, but for those of us who loved to skate, they were hometown heroes.

We also skated on the nearby Concord River, or along its overflow. We grew up with the fear Miller noted, the potential to fall through, and part of the whole experience was being trained to identify the deep cracks, or sometimes heaves, that signaled a solid, trusty sheet.

Good ice, when it cracks, breaks with an audible quake, an assuring snap or thud. Thin ice is quiet, dark, splintery, and foreboding. The sport brought with it a worthy side lesson in nature and meteorology.

We skated on frozen marshes, dotted with frozen tall weeds and the lingering stalks of cattails that swayed in the wintry wind. We skated on frozen brooks, mindful not to trip over small embedded boulders. We skated at night, thanks to a lone floodlight above the patch in town center.

We arrived with skates draped over our hockey sticks, hoisted on one shoulder, and a snow shovel perched on the opposite shoulder. We shoveled, we played, and flashed rock-paper-scissors to decide who would search in the dark for errant pucks that skipped into the snow-blanketed field.

With fingertips frozen, noses running, and homework awaiting, we’d plunk our rear ends in the snowbank, untie laces, and pull on frozen sneakers or boots for the walk home. Usually exhausted. Always hungry.

And forever surprised, no matter how many times we skated, how wonderful it felt to walk again without skates, with tired, aching legs thankful to be back on solid, even ground.

We were a long, long way from Tahoe, with its glorious tableau of towering trees and snow-capped mountains and the millionaire skaters who will fill both benches Sunday. In our moment, though, our games were beautiful, our memories priceless.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.