Cleveland Indians RHP Shane Bieber slowed by coronavirus

Righthander Shane Bieber , who dominated hitters last season while winning the AL Cy Young Award, recently tested positive with COVID-19 and has not yet reported to the Cleveland Indians’ training facility in Arizona. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said that Bieber had contracted the virus and would be delayed in joining his teammates “He has very, very mild symptoms,” Antonetti said. “In fact, they were barely noticeable. He’s working through the protocols to return. We expect him to get back to the complex at some point within the next few days.” Antonetti would not disclose when Bieber tested positive. Per major league protocols, Bieber has to isolate for at least 10 days from the time he tested positive. He’s being monitored by the team’s training staff and then will have to be medically cleared before he’s allowed to integrate with the team … Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks. Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it’s possible he’ll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions … Experienced closer Trevor Rosenthal reached agreement on an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal was subject to a successful physical … The San Francisco Giants defeated Donovan Solano in salary arbitration and the infielder will be paid the team’s $3.25 million offer rather than his $3.9 million request … The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first two homestands of the season at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., because of Canadian government restrictions during the pandemic … Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as the team began spring training. But the 71-year-old Baker, who is Black, understands the reticence of some in his community to get the vaccine because of this country’s history with medical studies on Black people without permission.

The NHL’s COVID-19 numbers have dropped steadily over the past five days. After peaking at 59 players last Friday, the number was down to 18 after Wednesday night’s action. That marks the fewest on the list since 17 were listed on Jan. 19. The New Jersey Devils still lead all NHL teams in both the number of players and the number of combined days on the COVID-19 list. The Devils have had 21 players with a combined 256 days on the list, while the Flyers have pushed into fifth place with players having spent 63 combined days on the list, one more than Carolina. Andreas Athanasiou of the Los Angeles Kings has now spent 21 consecutive days on the list. That’s a high among players.

Miscellany

Gut-Behrami tops Shiffrin for gold

Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami edged Mikaela Shiffrin for gold in the giant slalom , making up a deficit on the first-run leader with a blistering final leg to beat the American by two-hundredths of a second at the world skiing championships in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy. It was Gut-Behrami’s second gold medal at the competition … An Italian judge shelved a criminal investigation into former Olympic race walking champion Alex Schwazer, citing strong evidence that his urine samples were altered. Schwazer was banned for eight years in 2016 after a retest of a doping sample showed positive traces of steroids. He was forced to miss the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But the preliminary investigation judge in Bolzano, Walter Pelino, dismissed legal proceedings and said he believes Schwazer “did not commit the deed.” …The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, were postponed for a second time. The International Tennis Federation said the 12-nation tournament cannot take place as scheduled as an indoor event from April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary. Citing “continued uncertainty and the challenges due to the COVID-19 virus, locally and internationally,” the ITF said it would be rescheduled later in the year. A venue was not confirmed.

