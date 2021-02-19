Devils turn back Bruins

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy scored power-play goals for the Bruins, who failed to work with a lead for the first time since a 4-3 OT loss to the Capitals on Jan. 30.

The loss, coupled with Saturday night’s 4-2 loss on Long Island, also left the Bruins with their first back-to-back losses of the season.

Paced by three goals in the second period — two by Kyle Palmieri — the Devils Thursday night pinned a 3-2 loss on the Bruins at the Garden, dealing the Black and Gold their first loss of the season on Causeway St.

The Bruins (10-3-2) remained in first place in the NHL’s East Division, but have seen their offense slow to a relative trickle of late. They’ve scored only nine goals over their last five games.

Advertisement

McAvoy’s goal came with 66 seconds remaining in regulation, the Bruins pulling goalie Jaro Halak in favor of an extra skater and attack 6-on-4.

The Bruins, already without top six right winger Ondrej Kase since Game 2 of the season, lost No. 2 center David Krejci to an undisclosed (lower-body) injury in the opening moments of the second period.

There was no immediate word regarding Krejci’s condition or whether he will be able to make Friday’s flight to Lake Tahoe, where the Bruins will face the Flyers in a nationally-televised outdoor game (2 p.m. start, NBC-TV).

Following a scoreless opening period, in which the two sides posted seven shots apiece, the Devils connected three times in the second period to carry a 3-1 lead into the third.

DeBrusk connected for his first goal of the year on a power-play strike at 12:36. It cut the New Jersey lead in half, 2-1, until Pavel Zacha connected with play at 4-on-4 only 3:01 later.

It was Palmieri, the former Duck who potted New Jersey’s first two goals, first with an even-strength tally at 1:34 in which he finished off a 3-on-2 break following mismanagement of the puck in Boston’s attack zone. In the end, Palmieri finished off in the slot, with a backchecking Nick Ritchie unable to catch up in pursuit.

Advertisement

Palmieri was back for seconds at 10:39, racing in alone on a shorthanded breakaway. The puck popped over McAvoy’s head along the Bruins’ offensive blue line and the 30-year-old Palmieri was off to the races, finishing off with a doorstep forehander through Halak’s five-hole.

DeBrusk, who began the night at right wing on Patrice Bergeron’s No. 1 line, finally scored his first of the year with help from a Palmieri miscue. Eager to clear the puck from around his own net, Palmieri tossed out a blind backhander from near the goal line, only to see it catch DeBrusk right on the tape. A quick snap inside the left post and DeBrusk had his first goal.

The two sides were skating four apiece when Zacha fired in a blistering wrister from near the left faceoff dot, wiring it home after Andreas Johnsson set him up with a pinpoint feed from the opposite dot. The sizzling shot, which went in under the crossbar, nestled into the padding high in the back of the net, and the officiating crew needed an extra minute to pluck it free before dropping the puck for the ensuing faceoff.

The Bruins carried the 3-1 deficit into the second intermission, the first time since Feb. 1 that they trailed at the 40:00 mark. It was only the fourth time in 15 games that they trailed going into the final period of regulation.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.