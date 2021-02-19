Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested on drunk driving charge in Florida

Damon played in the MLB from 1995 to 2012 and was part of the Red Sox from 2001 to 2005.

Police in Windermere, outside of Orlando, arrested Damon around 8:15 a.m. for resisting an officer without violence and driving with a blood-alcohol level above .20, more than twice the legal limit, according to police reports.

Former Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested on multiple charges, including driving under the influence, early Friday morning in Florida.

In the 2004 World Series, he hit a home run as the Sox broke their 86-year championship drought against the St. Louis Cardinals in a four-game sweep.

In December 2005, Damon signed a contract to play for the Yankees. He won a second World Series ring in 2009, and then signed with the Tigers in the offseason. After stops with the Rays and Indians, he found himself out of baseball by the 2013 season.

Damon is a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. According to the official website, the council’s purpose is to “increase sports participation among youth of all backgrounds and abilities and to promote healthy and active lifestyles for all Americans.” He was placed on the council by former president Donald Trump.

An Orlando native, Damon is being held at the Orange County Corrections Department.

