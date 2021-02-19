LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead cast of NBA All-Star starters

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the Western and Eastern Conferences in voting for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which means they’ll pick the starters for the contest, set for March 7 in Atlanta.
James’s 17 All-Star selections are the third most in NBA history, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18). He’s the leading scorer in All-Star Game history (385 points), and is set to extend his record for consecutive All-Star starts to 17.
As for Durant, he holds the second-highest scoring average in All-Star Game history (25.0 ppg), and is an All-Star for the 11th straight season in which he has played.
The duo will serve as team captains for the Team LeBron vs. Team Durant matchup and draft starters from the following pool of players: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard.
The draft will be held Thursday, March 4.
The All-Star Game reserves, featuring seven players from each conference as selected by NBA head coaches, will be unveiled on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
