LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead cast of NBA All-Star starters

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led the Western and Eastern Conferences in voting for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which means they’ll pick the starters for the contest, set for March 7 in Atlanta.

James’s 17 All-Star selections are the third most in NBA history, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19) and Kobe Bryant (18). He’s the leading scorer in All-Star Game history (385 points), and is set to extend his record for consecutive All-Star starts to 17.

As for Durant, he holds the second-highest scoring average in All-Star Game history (25.0 ppg), and is an All-Star for the 11th straight season in which he has played.