Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

North Shore: An eared grebe continues to be seen off of Marblehead. A very early Eastern Phoebe was reported from Willowdale State Forest in Ipswich.

Greater Boston: Notable sightings last week included eight white-winged crossbills at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge and three glaucous gulls in Revere. There were reports of unseasonably early ruby-crowned kinglets from the Middlesex Fells in Winchester, Horn Pondin Woburn, and Spy Pond in Arlington.

South Shore: A Townsend’s warbler, normally a species of the Pacific Coast and interior west, was reported at a suet feeder in a Fairhaven yard.

Western Mass: There were six black vultures at Mount Tekoa in Russell. A long-tailed duck was seen at the Calvin Coolidge Bridge, known as the Hadley Bridge, in Northampton. Recent sightings from Athol included eight bohemian waxwings at Cass Meadow and 16 pine grosbeaks, 14 evening grosbeaks, 24 common redpolls, and both species of crossbill elsewhere. In Hatfield, 13 rusty blackbirds were reported from Great Pond and a sage thrasher continues to be seen off of Cow Bridge Road.

Nantucket: Four lapland longspurs were sighted at the Milestone Cranberry Bogs.