Lawmakers seek $25.2 billion for vaccine equity as part of budget plan, says Markey

“We are going to make sure that racial justice, vaccine justice is at the heart” of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus , Markey said.

Markey, who hosted a livestream discussion that included fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren and US Representative Ayanna Pressley, on efforts to ensure equity in vaccine distribution, said the money is intended to protect communities of color and communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

US Senator Edward Markey said Saturday that lawmakers are seeking $25.2 billion to address COVID-19 health disparities nationally and protect vulnerable populations hardest hit by the pandemic as part of President Biden’s stimulus package.

Also on the call were Democratic state Representative Nika Elugardo, who represents parts of Boston and Brookline; Michael Curry, president of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers; and the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, the senior pastor of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Black, Latinx, indigenous, and immigrant communities have suffered a disproportionate burden from COVID-19, Markey said, with higher rates of new cases and deaths due to the virus.

“They were the first to get the virus, the first to stay on the job, the first to die, but the last to get the relief and the care they need during this crisis,” Markey said. “Racial justice — and that means health care justice, environmental justice, and economic justice — must be our number one priority as we combat the ongoing pandemic.”

The $25.2 billion vaccine equity package would include $7.6 billion to support COVID-19 response efforts at community health centers; $1.8 billion for COVID-19 testing supplies, personal protective equipment, and vaccines for staff and people in congregate settings; and $3.3 billion for infrastructure technology for telehealth and electronic health records, urban Indian organizations, and other health services and costs, according to Markey’s office.

It also would set aside $800 million to the National Health Service Corps to support primary health care clinicians in high-need areas and $331 million for Teaching Health Centers to expand the number of sites across the country. The Nurse Corps Loan Repayment program, which helps support nurses working in underserved areas, would receive $240 million.

There would also be a Medicaid state option for states to cover postpartum women for a year after giving birth to help address the maternal mortality crisis disproportionately affecting women of color, Markey’s office said. For incarcerated people, Medicaid coverage would be provided 30 days prior to their release to ensure continuity of care.

Alongside the $25.2 billion to address health disparities, lawmakers are asking for $7.5 billion that would be for US Centers for Disease Control vaccine distribution efforts, and another $1 billion for vaccine awareness, Markey’s office said.

Pressley said the key aspect of the $25.2 billion is “the nimbleness of the funds” — lawmakers must ensure this money can be used quickly and directly supports local communities’ responses to COVID-19.

Warren noted that supporters of the health disparities package are working to ensure that funding makes it into the final stimulus package.

“Our job over the next two weeks is to make sure what we are doing here doesn’t end up on the cutting-room floor,” Warren said.

