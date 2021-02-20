New England news in brief

Shuttle buses and trains will replace service on parts of the MBTA’s Red, Orange, and Green lines for several weekends and some weeknights to allow for maintenance work, the transit agency announced Saturday. Red Line changes will be in effect only this weekend. A shuttle train will run between Alewife and Harvard stations. Passengers on the Orange Line will take a shuttle train between Wellington and Community College stations all day each weekend through March 7, the MBTA said. Through March , shuttle buses will replace service between Kenmore and Babcock Street on the Green Line all day during the weekend, and after 8:45 p.m. on weeknights. The Green Line’s Pleasant Street Station will permanently close on Feb. 26 as part of the Green Line B Branch Station Consolidation project, according to the statement. After that date, riders should board trains at St. Paul Street or Babcock Street on weekdays, the MBTA said.

Advertisement





SALEM

University receives record cash gift

Salem State University has received a $6 million cash donation from alumna Kim Gassett-Schiller and her husband, Apple Fellow Philip Schiller, officials announced last week. The gift is the largest cash donation ever made to one of the state’s nine public universities, Salem State president John Keenan said in a statement. “No words could adequately describe our gratitude to Kim and Philip,” said Keenan, who also thanked the couple for their “decades of generosity” to Salem State. The university will use $5 million of the gift to establish the Viking Completion Grant Endowment to help seniors complete their degrees without having to drop out for financial reasons. The endowment will benefit 50 to 75 seniors each year in perpetuity. “When we learned that some Salem State students, who achieve so much and are so close to graduating, risk dropping out for financial reasons, we had to step up,” said Gassett-Schiller, who was the first in her family to graduate from college when she earned an accounting degree from Salem State in 1983. “This gift will remove that risk and make earning a Salem State degree possible. We hope our gift will inspire others to support our students in any way.” The remaining $1 million will be used to provide services for areas of the college the couple has long supported, including the Center for Academic Excellence and the Harold E. and Marilyn J. Gassett Fitness and Recreation Center, the statement said. Carlos Santiago, the state’s commissioner of higher education, said the donation will help advance the state’s higher education goals. “The student grants funded by the Schillers’ philanthropy will be a key ingredient in our collective efforts to expand success for residents, our economy, and society,” Santiago said.

Advertisement

Man struck by car, critically injured

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car while crossing Highland Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, Salem police said. The man, 41, was conscious at the scene and taken to Salem Hospital. He was later transferred to a Boston hospital, police said. The crash occurred near an apartment complex at 205 Highland Ave., on the southbound side of the busy roadway that is also Route 107. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Salem, remained at the scene, police said. The man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. No charges had been filed as of Saturday. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement





MADRID, Maine

Mass. man killed in snowmobile crash

Ryan Ducharme, 34, of Spencer, was killed late Friday night when his snowmobile veered off a trail and crashed into a stand of trees, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Spencer was riding on a connector trail on Beech Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. He was following his brother and two other riders heading to a camp. When the other riders noticed Ducharme was no longer behind them, his brother circled back and found him unresponsive off the trail, the agency said in a statement. Emergency crews were called to the crash and pronounced Ducharme dead at the scene. Ducharme appeared to have been going too fast for the trail conditions. He was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the agency said.



