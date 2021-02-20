Salem man critical after being struck on Route 107

The man, 41, was hit by a car driven by a 26-year-old Salem woman shortly after 9 a.m. near an apartment complex at 205 Highland Ave. The car was heading south on Highland Avenue, which is also Route 107.

A Salem man was in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a car on Highland Avenue, a busy commercial/residential roadway, officials said.

The man was conscious and was rapidly to Salem Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Boston.

The man was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. The driver remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation

Advertisement

pending the results of an accident reconstruction analysis by State Police.

There were no arrests, though charges may later be brought against the driver depending on the outcome of the investigation, police said.

All witnesses are being asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 978-745-9700 or the confidential tip line at 978-619-5627.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ivscott99.



