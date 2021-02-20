Shuttle buses, trains to replace service on some MBTA subway lines starting Saturday

On the Red Line, riders will only see services changes this weekend. A shuttle train will run between Alewife and Harvard all day Saturday and Sunday, and all riders should board trains on the Ashmont/Braintree platform at Davis and Porter stations, the MBTA said in a statement .

Maintenance work will shut down sections of rail on the Red, Orange, and Green lines, the MBTA tweeted Saturday.

Shuttle buses and trains will replace service on certain MBTA subway lines for several weekends and some weeknights beginning Saturday, the MBTA announced.

Passengers on the Orange Line will take a shuttle train between Wellington and Community College stations all day each weekend through March 7, the MBTA said.

Advertisement

“If you’re boarding at Wellington, Assembly, Sullivan, or Community College, make sure to follow signage, station announcements, and guidance from T personnel to board the correct train for service in your desired direction,” the MBTA said in a statement.

Through March 5, shuttle buses will replace service between Kenmore and Babcock Street on the Green Line all day during the weekend, and after 8:45 p.m. on weeknights, the MBTA said in a statement.

Officials will add additional dates for service changes on this line.

The Green Line’s Pleasant Street Station will permanently close on Feb. 26 as part of the Green Line B Branch Station Consolidation project, according to the statement. After that date, riders should board trains at St. Paul Street or Babcock Street on weekdays.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.