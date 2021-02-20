Snowmobile rider from Spencer killed in crash in Maine

Ryan Ducharme, 34, was riding back to his camp in Madrid behind his brother and two other riders on a connector trail on Beech Hill Road at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

A snowmobile rider from Spencer was killed Friday night in Maine when his machine went off the trail and crashed into a set of trees, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a statement.

As they approached camp, Ducharme’s brother noticed he was no longer behind them and turned his sled around to search for him. Ducharme’s brother found him off the trail and unresponsive with his snowmobile wrecked into some nearby trees, the statement said.

His brother called 911 and emergency crews pronounced Ducharme dead at the scene. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it appears he was riding “too fast for trail conditions when he went off the trail.” Ducharme was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the statement said.

