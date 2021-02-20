Mass. reports more than 1 million total COVID-19 first doses have been administered

The number of coronavirus vaccinations passed a milestone Saturday, as the state reported more than 1 million total first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts.

The coronavirus vaccines currently available — which were developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — require that a patient receive two shots before being considered fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the total number of first and second doses administered in Massachusetts rose by 49,250 to 1,372,906, state officials reported Saturday.