Ted Cruz’s pet poodle, Snowflake, was left behind during trip to Cancun

Tens of thousands of Texans were without power or running water when Cruz departed for a family weekend getaway, and the jaunt proved to be ideal for a frivolous Twitter pile-on, with ample opportunity for crowdsourcing, amateur sleuthing, and vicious mocking. And just when the situation seemed like it couldn’t get much worse for the Texas senator — a cute pooch entered the narrative.

But for Senator Ted Cruz, it took just 10 hours - from when his United plane touched down at Cancun International Airport at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday to when he booked a return flight back to Houston around 6 a.m. Thursday - for the state’s junior senator to apparently realize he had made a horrible mistake.

WASHINGTON - Usually, it takes at least one full day in Cancun to do something embarrassing you’ll never live down.

Houston-based journalist Michael Hardy had driven by Cruz’s house Thursday and snapped a photo of the front of his home - lights off, tiny white fluff ball staring out of the glass front door.

"Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle," Hardy tweeted, before later offering an addendum: "Just to clarify, this was taken around 1 pm central on Thursday. It's possible Ted brought the poodle back from Cancun with him, or that a family member was staying behind to take care of the dog."

Hardy later wrote about his visit to the Texas senator’s home in New York Magazine - in an article titled “Ted Cruz Abandons Millions of Freezing Texans and His Poodle, Snowflake.”

Hardy said he encountered a security guard who confirmed he was taking care of the dog while the Cruzes were away. A 2014 Facebook post by Cruz appears to show a picture of the dog who he identified as a rescue named Snowflake. After Hardy shared the photo of the Cruz’s dog on Twitter, “all hell broke loose.”

“Tell me they really didn’t leave that dog home alone,” one person replied. “That pooch deserves better,” grumbled another. People tagged the ASPCA and PETA.

A Ted Cruz’s Poodle account even popped up, retweeting the NBC story about Cruz’s initial plan to stay through the weekend and writing, “I was left with a bathtub of water & a bucket full of kibble so Saturday sounds about right.”

For most, Hardy wrote, especially Texans who have suffered through a week without heat or water in freezing overnight weather, the notion of Cruz leaving his dog behind during his beach vacation “was all too much.”

“To watch our junior senator escape to Cancun while the rest of us freeze is the ultimate indignity,” Hardy wrote.

Cruz’s team released a statement from him that, after some outrage about the situation back home in Texas, offered a Blame-the-Kids strategy masquerading as an Upstanding-Parent defense.

"Like millions of Texans, our family lost heat and power too," Cruz wrote. "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas."

His deplaning in Houston was chronicled in near-real time, with a cellphone video following along as Cruz walked up the ramp with two police escorts. And he was greeted by reporters and photographers when he returned home, all eager to document each step of his poor decision-making.

By Thursday night, even Cruz seemed chastened. Speaking to reporters outside his home, he offered an explanation that doubled as a mea culpa.

"From the moment I sat on the plane, I began really second-guessing that decision and saying, 'Look, I know why we're doing this, but I've also got responsibilities,'" he said. "Leaving when so many Texans were hurting didn't feel right, and so I changed my return flight and flew back on the first available flight I could take."

He reiterated that the trip was as the urging of his daughters, but he seemed also to take responsibility.

"Look, it was obviously a mistake," Cruz said. "In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I was trying to be a dad."

And in that moment - clad in a Patagonia puffer jacket, unshaven and slightly haggard, seeming equal parts exhausted and exasperated and even perhaps a bit contrite - Ted Cruz did, in fact, look a lot like a dad.

The Washington Post’s Amy B Wang contributed to this report.