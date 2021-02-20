Indians’ Terry Francona recovering after surgery following staph infection

“I’m in a boot. I wasn’t all that mobile to begin with, so it’s not necessarily really killing my mobility,” Francona joked on a Zoom call from Goodyear, Ariz., “It’s more a pain in the neck.” Francona had been feeling better and working out after a personally rough 2020 when he developed gout in December.

The 61-year-old Francona spent 10 days in the hospital after doctors excised the infection. Francona, who only managed 14 games for Cleveland last season due to poor health, will be on antibiotics for several more weeks and is hobbling around training camp in crutches.

Indians manager Terry Francona is recovering from another health scare. After missing most of last season with medical issues, Francona recently underwent surgery to remove a staph infection in his left big toe, the latest medical setback for the two-time World Series winner.

He had been exercising regularly and playing golf before the pain in his foot became too much. He returned to Ohio and went to the Cleveland Clinic, where he had been admitted several times last year to address a gastrointestinal problem as well as blood-clotting issues. Doctors then discovered the staph infection.

“I still have my toe,” said Francona, entering his ninth season with the Indians. “They just went in and took out some of the bone that was infected and they replaced that with some cement. I guess the cement oozes like antibiotics and I’m also getting the IV antibiotics.”

Test results revealed

Thirteen of 4,336 tests for COVID-19 were positive during intake for Major League Baseball’s spring training, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to the commissioner’s office Friday. Nine positive samples involved players and four involved staff; positive tests included 11 of the 30 teams.

After the intake screening, there were no new positives among 2,298 monitoring test samples. Samples thus far totaled 6,634. All players on 40-man rosters and players with minor league contracts invited to big league training camp are screened.

Also tested are all other on-field personnel such as managers, coaches, and athletic trainers, strength and conditioning staff and physicians. In the final figures released last year, MLB said it collected 172,740 samples and that 91 had been positive, or 0.05 percent. Fifty-seven positives of those were players.

Gardner to return to Yankees

Brett Gardner is returning to the New York Yankees for a 14th season. The 37-year outfielder and New York agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. The deal includes a team option for 2022.

Gardner is the last player remaining from the Yankees’ last World Series title in 2009.

He had a one-year contract for 2020 with a $2 million signing bonus and a $10 million salary that became $2,962,963 in prorated pay, A fan favorite, he became a free agent after the Yankees declined a $10 million option, triggering a $2.5 million buyout.

Gardner hit .223 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 130 at-bats last year after reaching career-best totals of 28 homers and 74 RBIs in 2019 to go along with a .251 average.

Mets adding Walker to rotation

The Mets made a late addition to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $20 million, two-year contract with 28-year-old righthander Taijuan Walker. Mets manager Luis Rojas cautioned the deal was not yet final but already was viewing the addition as a boost . . . The Mariners finalized a $7 million, two-year contract with Ken Giles that includes a club option for the 2023 season. Seattle signed Giles knowing he won’t pitch for the Mariners until 2022 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Scott Servais stressed that no matter how far along Giles gets in his recovery, he won’t pitch in the majors this year. “There is no chance of that happening,” Servais said. “We will not let that happen. That’s not the agreement and everybody understood to do the right thing and taking our time getting him back.” . . . The Twins and righthander Matt Shoemaker finalized a one-year, $2 million contract, another experienced addition to the rotation. Shoemaker will start his ninth major league season, after spending two injury-dominated years with the Blue Jays. He made six starts in 2020 and missed a month with shoulder inflammation. After finishing second in the AL Rookie of the Year award voting in 2014 with a 16-4 record and a 3.04 ERA in 136 innings for the Angels, Shoemaker has been set back by a slew of injuries. Over the last four seasons, he has totaled just 166 innings over 32 starts.

Frazier, Pirates come to terms

Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier, 35, is added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues, as part of the agreement announced . . . The Tigers agreed to a minor league contract with righthander Wily Peralta and will invite him to major league spring training. The 31-year-old Peralta hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2019, when he was 2-4 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Kansas City. He had 14 saves for the Royals the year before that . . . Tyson Ross signed a minor league contract with the Rangers, though the veteran righthander initially won’t be part of their major league camp. The Rangers said that the 33-year-old Ross, whose last big league action was with Detroit in 2019, will participate in workouts with their rehab group. After three appearances for San Francisco in spring training last year, Ross was released prior to the start of summer camp and decided not to play in 2020.

Teams win arbitration offseason

Outfielder Ian Happ defeated the Cubs in baseball’s final salary arbitration case this year and will get a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million. Happ, 26, hit .258 with 12 homers, and 28 RBIs over 198 at-bats during the shortened season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $231,111 in prorated pay. Teams finished with a 5-4 advantage in cases that went to a hearing, their second straight winning record after two consecutive years in which players had an advantage. Overall, teams are 325-247 since arbitration began in 1974.



