Injured Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta thankful for the support he and his family have received

The Bishop Feehan players were on hand Tuesday morning to form an honor guard as Quetta left Mass. General Hospital for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, where he is expected to spend the next several months in rehabilitation.

In a 1-minute, 47-second video message shared on Twitter by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald, Quetta also extended well wishes to his Bishop Feehan teammates, who were set to take the ice Saturday night against North Attleborough in a tribute game at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

AJ Quetta expressed gratitude Saturday for the support he and his family have received since the Bishop Feehan senior suffered a severe spinal injury during a hockey game last month.

Advertisement

“Hello, everyone. I would just like to thank you for your support,” Quetta said on the video. “What’s been going on lately is crazy. I don’t have words to describe how awesome you people are, and how supportive you’ve been for me. You all give me a reason to keep pushing and keep fighting, it’s awesome.

“I’d like to thank the boys from the team, especially. I miss them like crazy, I’d do anything to get back on the ice with you guys, I know you’re playing North Attleborough tonight, so good luck. And again, just thank you everybody. It means a whole lot.”

Quetta’s father, Anthony Quetta Sr., also expressed his thanks on behalf of the family.

“This support means so much to AJ and my family,” he said. “All the text messages, all the Facebook posts, it keeps us moving forward, keeps our head in the game. I just wanted to thank you all for all that you’ve done. It’s been awe-inspiring.

“AJ’s doing well, he’s fighting hard. This support that you’ve given us is motivating him to fight harder every day. Just know that we’re receiving your prayers and your support, and we love you all very much. Thank you.”

Advertisement



