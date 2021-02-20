Kemba Walker sets the pace as Celtics romp past Hawks

Walker had a season-high 28 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds, and Theis scored 10 of his 14 points in the final five minutes, helping finish off the Hawks after they had sliced a 27-point deficit to just nine.

Kemba Walker and Daniel Theis watched from the bench Wednesday as the Celtics were handed a humbling defeat by the Hawks. But both were on the court for the rematch at TD Garden on Friday, and they ensured that the result would be different, leading the Celtics to a 121-109 win.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics led, 98-73, at the start of the fourth quarter, putting them in position to give their stars a lengthy rest during this grueling stretch. Instead, Atlanta scored the first 11 points of the period and pulled within 103-90 on a Solomon Hill 3-pointer with 7:44 left. Stevens called timeout and Jaylen Brown and Walker were sent back in the game. It was not an ideal way to close out what looked like it would be a convincing win. The Hawks’ slowed Boston’s attack with a zone defense, but the bigger issue came at the other end, where Atlanta suddenly faced little resistance.

▪ It was clear from the start that Walker was locked in and feeling good. In addition to his 8 first-quarter points he had two pretty assists, including a nice dish to Robert Williams and an alley-oop lob to Jaylen Brown from beyond midcourt. But that was just the start of his dominant first half. In the second quarter he put an exclamation point on the Celtics’ powerful 20-3 run by scoring 9 points in just 40 seconds, including a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play. It was the kind of surge that seemed fairly common when Walker played for the Hornets but has been rare during his Boston tenure so far.

▪ Walker has yet to play in games on consecutive nights this season, as the Celtics proceed cautiously with his troublesome left knee. In addition to protecting the knee, though, this approach also has given him some extra rest during an unusually jam-packed season, and it has seemed to help. Walker’s three highest scoring games of the season have come after he sat out a game to rest.

▪ The Celtics were gashed for 60 points in the paint in Wednesday’s loss in which they allowed the Hawks to shoot 57.1 percent from the field, but it was clear at the start that Boston’s defensive intensity would be different. In the opening stretch, Daniel Theis had a powerful block of a John Collins dunk attempt, Walker stripped Cam Reddish, and Jayson Tatum stepped into a passing lane for a quick steal. The Hawks would have to have success beyond the perimeter to have a chance, and they did not.

▪ Even with Walker and Theis back, rookie Aaron Nesmith continued the recent trend of being Boston’s first sub off the bench. He drilled a nice catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the top of the key on a designed play but then air-balled his next one from the left corner. Bad misses happen, but Nesmith seemed to remember it when he passed up an open 3-pointer moments later. He passed the ball to Payton Pritchard, who had also just missed a 3, and also declined to take his open attempt. Instead, he stepped out of bounds as he began a drive to the hoop.

▪ Players often raise their hands to acknowledge a foul they did not commit in hopes of protecting a teammate who is in foul trouble. It usually doesn’t work, but it did for Theis. With 8:46 left in the second quarter, Robert Williams appeared to commit his fourth foul on a Clint Capela shot inside. Theis quickly raised his hand, and it seemed to work, as the foul was given to him. When the players lined up for the free throw moments later, Theis flashed a smile toward Williams.

▪ The Celtics were scoreless for the first 3:30 of the second quarter but then finished the period with 33 points anyway. That’s not easy.

▪ Jaylen Brown was having a relatively quiet night until he drilled three 3-pointers over a stretch of just 1 minute 22 seconds midway through the third quarter. The last one gave Boston an 87-60 lead.

▪ Williams was an essential part of the Celtics’ dominant first half. A couple of highlights: Stripping Trae Young in the open floor and rushing upcourt to convert an alley-oop, finishing a high alley-oop pass by banking the ball off the glass.

