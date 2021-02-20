Marina Callahan sparks a weary Burlington girls’ basketball team to Middlesex League tournament title

Trailing Arlington by three points entering the fourth quarter, the Red Devils rallied in the final eight minutes for a riveting 43-40 victory to cap a 13-0 season.

“We were all dead [tired] this week,” said senior guard Marina Callahan. “[Friday] at practice was brutal. I was like, ‘This is not good.’ We all pushed through. We wanted to win this game. This was our goal for the season.”

The Burlington girls’ basketball team was tired. After playing one game per week through a pandemic-abbreviated season, the Red Devils played three games in four days as part of the Middlesex League tournament, hosting Arlington in the final on Saturday morning.

“All year we have focused on being in the possession, in the moment,” Burlington coach Pam MacKay said. “We have struggled all week scoring, so it was great to see that confidence come back on the offensive end, shoot the ball well and attack the basket better. They did everything I could have asked for.”

The Assumption-bound Marina Callahan scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in a decisive fourth quarter for the Burlington girls' basketball team in Saturdays' 43-40 victory over Arlington in the Middlesex League tournament final. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Assumption-bound Callahan was the catalyst, scoring 11 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth, punctuated by a pair of 3-pointers.

“Sometimes you just look at that girl and you are like, ‘Who is going to stop you?’” MacKay said. “At the end of the day, Marina is an over 6-foot guard with a skill set that can score at every level.”

Her size was critical with 30 seconds left, and the game tied at 40.Callahan drove to the basket, hit a floater, was fouled, and completed the three-point play for the final.

“My legs hurt, my ankle has been sprained for a week, but it doesn’t matter. Last high school game ever,” Callahan said.

“I’m going to go home and take a nap,” she added.

Sophomore Liv Pena added 11 points for Burlington. Senior captain Ava Connolly led Arlington with 14.

St. Mary’s 46, Bishop Fenwick 40 — The Spartans (20-3) got out to a fast start, coasted in the second half and then withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Crusaders (11-5) to capture the Catholic Central League Cup.

With senior standout Maiya Bergdorf rendered ineffective by early foul trouble, host St. Mary’s used a smothering defense to hold Fenwick to 10 points in the first half, building a 20-point lead late in the third quarter.

Senior Nicolette D’Itria picked up the slack for St. Mary’s with a team-high 15 points and some key 3-pointers that widened the gap in the third.

“Points were hard to come by, but I thought our defense was the story of the game, especially in the first three quarters,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall, whose team withstood Fenwick’s closing 21-5 rally that whittled the Spartans’ lead to four points.

Sophomore point guard Yirsy Queliz was a blur on the court for the Spartans, jumping passing lanes and diving on the floor for loose balls. She finished with 9 points, six assists and six steals on the afternoon.

“She just influences the game, at both ends, on every possession,” Newhall said. “She’s in the middle of everything we do on both ends.”

After packing 23 games into an abbreviated season, the Spartans had yet to comprehended its conclusion. But Newhall took pride in his team’s toughness and attitude.

“There was plenty of opportunity to say ‘I’m tired. I don’t have my legs today. I’m hurt. I’m worn down after playing too many games,’” Newhall said. “We never had any of that.”

Hanover 50, Whitman-Hanson 43 — The host Hawks (11-4) relied heavily upon their team defense to capture the Patriot Cup, the same way they had all season.

“All season long we’ve been hanging our hat on our defense,” said Hanover coach Brian Fisher. “Our motto was offense wins games but defense wins championships, and today it did.”

The Hawks struggled throughout the first half to capitalize offensively, recording only one one field goal in the second quarter.

“Our defense kept us in it and gave us a chance,” Fisher said. “Offensively, we just needed to settle down and execute plays.”

The Hawks came alive after the half, sparked by junior Dani Tilden (13 points) and senior Emily Flynn (13 points).

“Dani has been so clutch for us this year and was again today and Emily is our pace setter and has been a leader all year,” Fisher said.

The Hawks watched last year’s season come to an end in the first round of the MIAA tournament after taking top seeded Norwood to overtime, and that experience proved valuable in this year’s league tournament.

“We knew we had a good team this year and that game against Norwood last year gave us some confidence and this team just got better and better all year,” said Fisher.

Boys’

Malden Catholic 60, Catholic Memorial 56 — The visiting Lancers (8-4) captured the first Catholic Conference tournament title behind strong performances from Christian Rios (12 points, 11 rebounds), Jeff Hill (12 points), and Tony Felder (7 points, 5 assists). MC held Catholic Memorial senior guard Kurtis Henderson to 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting. The Knights finished 8-3.

Watertown 64, Winchester 57 — The Raiders (12-1) captured the Middlesex League Tournament title behind a 15-point fourth quarter performance from Gabe Spinelli.

Spinelli, who was averaging more than 30 points per game over the past two weeks, led Watertown with 23 points, with 21 coming in the second half after he was held to 2 in the first.

Despite the low scoring output from Spinelli in the first two quarters, the hosts went into halftime with a 29-19 lead behind strong performances from Adam Patterson, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half, and Jonathan Kimera who contributed a season-high 13 points.

“Those guys have confidence — individually and with each other,” said Watertown coach Steve Harrington. “I thought that was a good team win.”

Globe correspondents Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this report.



