NCAA will open doors to some fans for March Madness

. . . The game between the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night was postponed because of continued utility shortages in the area from this week’s winter storm. It’s the second straight home postponement for the Rockets; Friday’s game against Dallas was also called off.

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas. The governing body said it is permitting 25 percent capacity at the men’s tournament venues to allow for social distancing, a figure that will include all participants and essential staff, along with the family members of team players and coaches. On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17 percent at each venue from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four. Games taking place for the first two rounds will limit attendance to team guests . . . Dynamic point guard Chris Lykes is unlikely to play again this season for the Miami Hurricanes’ men’s team because of an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 4 . . . Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur will miss three to four weeks with a broken finger that required surgery Friday.

Advertisement









NFL

Bills’ Milano headed for free agency

Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of the Bills’ salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. The 26-year-old Boston College product has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens March 17 . . . The Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, and punter Michael Palardy in salary-cap, cost-cutting moves, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.

Advertisement

OLYMPICS

Russian athletes get new name for Games

With Russia’s name banned from the next two Olympics, the country’s team and athletes will be officially branded as “ROC,” the International Olympic Committee said. The team name — an acronym for Russian Olympic Committee — has been agreed on by the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has accused the country of running a state-backed doping program. Russia’s team name, flag, and national anthem were banned from this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The CAS ruling imposed two years of sanctions on Russian sports for tampering with a testing database in Moscow while the laboratory was under state control. A piece of music to replace the Russian national anthem at medal ceremonies has not yet been agreed on.

MISCELLANY

Senyshyn, Vladar lead P-Bruins

Zach Senyshyn scored the game’s only goal with 5:38 remaining and Dan Vladar recorded a 24-save shutout as the Providence Bruins defeated host Bridgeport, 1-0 . . . Senior Jesse Compher scored two goals, including the winner with 40.3 seconds remaining, to lead the BU women’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over No. 6 BC at Conte Forum. BU (6-4-0) scored the final three goals of the game to earn its third straight win over BC (13-4-0) . . . Stoke terminated the contract of Ryan Shawcross, allowing the center back to pursue a move to MLS, where he’s been linked with Inter Miami. The 33-year-old defender made more than 400 appearances for Stoke after arriving from Manchester United in 2007 . . . The Asian Football Confederation announced that the majority of the region’s 2022 World Cup qualifying matches in March will be postponed to May and June — with a few exceptions that include Japan, Australia, and Saudi Arabia. No second-round qualification matches have been played since November 2019 because of multiple postponements due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.