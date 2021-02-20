Xaverian caps historic season with Catholic Conference tournament championship

“It really validates all the work these guys have put in,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “We’re really proud of how hard they worked. They stayed safe, they kept the season going, they sacrificed and we couldn’t be prouder of this group.”

The Hawks tacked on a Catholic Conference tournament championship to their historic season, coming from behind to knock off Catholic Memorial, 2-1, in the title game Saturday at the Canton Ice House.

Winning a regular-season title for the first time in 53 years wasn’t enough for the Xaverian hockey team.

The Hawks (6-3-3) got 25 saves from senior netminder Kevin McGrath against the Knights (7-5-1), avenging a 2-1 loss in the regular-season finale six days earlier.

Xaverian goalie Kevin McGrath denies Catholic Memorial's Glen Considine on a second-half penalty shot. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

None of McGrath’s 25 stops were more important than the one he made with about 19 minutes remaining in the second half, with the score tied 1-1 and his old friend Glen Considine preparing to take a penalty shot for CM.

“I watched their film, I knew he was going five-hole the whole time,” McGrath said of Considine, with whom he played junior hockey before high school. “He’s one of my good friends from a while ago.”

McGrath turned the shot aside, which came about after a pileup of bodies in the Xaverian crease and a stray hand on top of a loose puck.

The Hawks squandered a power play opportunity at 10:23 of the second half, but 23 seconds after it expired, junior Braden O’Hara scored on a feed from Joe DiMartino to put Xaverian ahead for good.

“Braden offensively is really gifted, really talented,” Spinale said. “He gives us so much. He’s got a great attitude. I just love how he competes; he’s so good in the other team’s end he’s tough to defend.”

Xaverian's Braden O’Hara (16) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in the second half. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

DiMartino scored the tying goal for the Hawks at 18:20 on the first half, with O’Hara on the assist, after the Knights took the initial lead at 14:14 on a Dylan LaMonica strike.

McGrath, who said he’s unsure of his plans after graduating this spring, acknowledged that the victory would be a great way to end his playing career.

“I figure this might be my last game,” he said. “If it is, I got to end it on a win and we all got a ring.”

Catholic Memorial goalie Dom Walecka dives to cover the puck before Xaverian's Pat Hart can get his stick on it. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

