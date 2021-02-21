The week in business

Boston Global Investors plans to break ground at the end of the year on a 17-story tower at 401 Congress St. in the Seaport District, a parking lot tucked between the Seaport Hotel and the Boston Convention & and Exhibition Center. The upper floors will be the kind of state-of-the-art lab and office space that companies flocking to the Seaport have come to expect. The building’s base will feature a two-story “great hall” connecting Congress Street and the elevated World Trade Center Avenue. It would be open to the public 24/7 and be located alongside new parks and plazas above the tangle of the Massachusetts Turnpike offramps below. It would be one of the grander and most public ground floors in the Seaport, and that’s by design, said Victor Vizgaitis, a principal at Sasaki, BGI’s architect on the building. It has set up the lobby to feel inviting, with 40-foot glass arches to let in light, in the hopes that it will serve as a friendly connector for pedestrians crossing the sometimes foreboding neighborhood. John Hynes IV, who’s leading the project for BGI, said the original investors pulled out during summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic rattled markets and confidence in the viability of building downtown towers. BGI rethought the upper floors, devoting about half the planned office space to lab space instead. But the modification didn’t change the building’s outward appearance, or its ground floor. Hynes said it’s close to signing a new financial backer for the roughly $500 million project and aims to start construction in late 2021 or early 2022. ― TIM LOGAN

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Advertisement

Former scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed joins Centessa

Moncef Slaoui, who recently stepped down as chief scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, has a new gig at a drug firm that considers Massachusetts its home. Slaoui will serve as chief scientific officer and paid adviser to Centessa Pharmaceuticals, a company formed by the merger of 10 privately held biotech startups. A news release on Tuesday announcing the merger described Centassa as “headquartered in Cambridge,” but it will operate largely online. The 10 firms have about 150 employees and consultants around the world, including in the United Kingdom and Germany, but no brick-and-mortar businesses. As a partner in Medicxi, an international venture capital firm that created the 10 biotechs, as well as Centessa, Slaoui said he will have a financial stake in the new biotech “to ensure that I help the company succeed,” he said. Slaoui spent 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline, where he headed its vaccine division, until his retirement in 2017.and headed its vaccine division. While leading the multiagency effort Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui helped get COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna authorized for emergency use in less than a year, widely considered a remarkable achievement. But the rollout of the vaccines has been criticized as slow and inefficient. Slaoui, 61, also stirred controversy because of his investments in and ties to companies involved in the initiative. He served on the board of directors of Moderna prior to his appointment to Operation Warp Speed by then-President Trump and had stock holdings in the Cambridge company. He also had $10 million in stock in GSK, which teamed up with the drug giant Sanofi to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Centessa will seek to develop drugs for diseases ranging from hemophilia to lung cancer. ― JONATHAN SALTZMAN

Advertisement

ENERGY

Advertisement

State allocates $10 million for electric truck rebates

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources is setting aside $10 million in rebates for purchasers of medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks. The new program follows through on last June’s pledge by the Baker administration to expand the rebate program to commercial vehicles. Starting this week, buyers of private, commercial, and government fleet vehicles will be eligible for rebates ranging from $7,500 for pickup trucks up to $90,000 for tractor-trailer trucks. The value of the rebates will decrease over time, based on expected declines in the prices of the vehicles. Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Patrick Woodcock said that larger rebates will be provided for vehicles that are used in low-income areas where people face greater exposure to air pollution. The new subsidies build on the state’s MOR-EV program, which has offered rebates to purchasers of electric cars since 2014. The program went dormant in 2019 as funding ran out. But the Baker administration signed off on $54 million in new funds for 2020 and 2021. Woodcock said that the state issued 2,500 electric-car rebates last year, fewer than expected due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Massachusetts is one of 15 states that formed a pact last year to slash greenhouse gas emissions from trucks. The group aims for 30 percent of new truck and bus sales to be zero-emission by 2030, with all new trucks to be zero-emission by 2050. ― HIAWATHA BRAY

FINANCE

‘Roaring Kitty’ tells Congressional committee he did nothing wrong

Keith Gill, the Wilmington man whose big gains on GameStop stock made him the face of a stunning market rally, told a Congressional committee Thursday that he was simply an investor who believed in the retailer’s business — and that he was not involved in any coordinated effort to affect the stock price. Gill, known on his YouTube channel as “Roaring Kitty” and on Reddit as “Deep[Expletive]Value,” testified before the US House Committee on Financial Services alongside other key players in January’s wild increase in GameStop’s stock price. Other witnesses included a top executive from a hedge fund that reportedly took big losses on a bet against GameStop, as well as executives from the online trading app Robinhood and social media platform Reddit. The committee is looking into issues that were raised by the extreme trading in GameStop. At one point, Robinhood blocked users from making new investments in GameStop and a handful of other stocks popular with investors who are active online, citing the financial strain of regulatory obligations related to the rapid increase in transactions. Gill characterized himself as a regular guy who made a risky investment in GameStop after doing substantial amounts of research on the company. He disputed, however, that he played a significant role in its market surge. “The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors and influence the market is preposterous. My posts did not cause the movement of billions of dollars into GameStop shares,” Gill said. His most recent Reddit post, on Feb. 3, revealed he had a cash balance of almost $14 million and still owned 50,000 GameStop shares, with options on more. ― ANDY ROSEN

Advertisement

PHILANTHROPY

Advertisement

New fund aimed at small businesses owned by people of color

Colette Phillips, Andre Porter, and Michael Benezra got the idea to launch a fund for small businesses owned by people of color in 2019, before the pandemic and the George Floyd protests threw the issue of racial equity in into stark relief. Now, after the most tumultuous year in recent memory, their idea seems even more timely. To coincide with Black History Month, they are unveiling the GK Fund, with a goal to reach many small businesses that have not yet received state or federal COVID-19 assistance. They have raised about $250,000 so far from the likes of PNC Bank, the Eos and Hyams foundations, and individual donors including Pamela Reeve and Damian Wilmot. The initial plan is to dole out $10,000 grants to 10 companies. The GK Fund founders had seen how white-owned startups attracted the vast majority of venture funding, and wanted to offer a counterpoint. The original concept morphed some after the pandemic and racial justice events, and, they said, grew in importance. “In 2019, this was really urgent,” said Benezra, chief operating officer at Colette Phillips’s marketing firm and executive director of the GK Fund. “In 2020, it became even more so.” They hope to start accepting applications in May and to pick the first recipients by early June. Only businesses owned by people of color with revenue below $100,000 last year will be eligible. Recipients can use the money to buy inventory, hire staff or consultants, or cover the rent, among other expenses. ― JON CHESTO



