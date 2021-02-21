30-year-old Boston man stabbed in Randolph

Emergency responders initially believed the man was suffering from a gunshot wound after discovering five bullet holes in his vehicle that appeared to be recent, according to Pace. It was later confirmed that the man was stabbed.

Police responded to a 911 call for a reported stabbing around 11 p.m. and found the man in his vehicle near 84 North Main St., Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement. He did not identify the victim.

A 30-year-old Boston man was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries Saturday night after Randolph police found him suffering from a stab wound to his upper back, according to officials.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, police said.

Police located a primary crime scene on Nelson Drive, about a quarter-mile from where the victim was found. After officers from Weymouth and Braintree joined the investigation, a Weymouth K-9 sniffed out a suspect buried in a pile of snow, Pace said.

The suspect in the stabbing, an unidentified 28-year-old Boston man, was uncooperative and attempted to hide from the K-9, according to Pace. Police took the suspect into custody and seized an unregistered semi-automatic firearm in his possession, Pace said.

Officials took the suspect to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment for exposure to the elements and a dog bite to his leg that he suffered after trying to elude the K-9.

Police said the suspect will likely face several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and gun charges.

The incident reminds under investigation by the Randolph Police Department.

