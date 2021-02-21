The Black history I carry with me: Shanda Foster

“My name is Shanda Foster and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my mother, Jeanne Foster, for both her teaching role of over 30 years in the Boston Public Schools, and also as the Co-Founder/Founding President and now current Vice President of the Afro-American Alumni Association at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, MA. When my mother attended Bridgewater State College as a freshman, she was the first Black woman that her roommate from Andover had ever met in person. That was only in 1973. Jeanne knew, first hand, how much diversity was needed on that campus, and she made it her mission to change that. Black Excellence has always been something Jeanne wanted to strive for, and she instilled that in my sisters and I at a young age. Every year during Black History Month, of my elementary school life, I was in charge of posting my mother’s collection of famous African Americans around school. She armed us with the knowledge of our culture, and that is why I am honoring her today.”

Shanda Foster is a creative, a writer, filmmaker, and cancer advocate.

