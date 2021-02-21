East Falmouth man flown to hospital after crash in Mashpee

A 27-year-old man from East Falmouth was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole in Mashpee early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the crash on Great Neck Road North in the area of Lowell Road at about 1:45 a.m., Mashpee police said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was driving north when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the pole, the statement said. Police did not provide information on his condition.