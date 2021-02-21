Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing

A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to the stabbing near 1542 Dorchester Ave., a short distance from the Fields Corner MBTA station, around 3:40 p.m., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening, McNulty said.
The incident remains under investigation, he said. No further information was immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.