Salem State University receives $6 million, largest cash donation ever received by a Mass. state university

The university will use $5 million of the gift to establish the Viking Completion Grant Endowment to help seniors complete their degrees without having to drop out for financial reasons. The endowment will benefit 50 to 75 seniors each year in perpetuity, the statement said.

Kim Gassett-Schiller, who graduated from Salem State in 1983, and her husband Philip Schiller, a fellow at Apple, committed to the donation last month, the university said in a statement.

Salem State University has received a $6 million donation from one of its most generous alumna and her husband, the largest cash gift given to any state university in Massachusetts, school officials announced.

Advertisement

“When we learned that some Salem State students, who achieve so much and are so close to graduating, risk dropping out for financial reasons, we had to step up,” Gassett-Schiller said in the statement. “This gift will remove that risk and make earning a Salem State degree possible. We hope our gift will inspire others to support our students in any way.”

The remaining $1 million will be used to provide services for areas of the college the couple has long supported, including the Center for Academic Excellence, the statement said.

Carlos Santiago, the state’s commissioner of higher education, said the couple’s record donation will help advance the state’s higher education goals. “The student grants funded by the Schillers’ philanthropy will be a key ingredient in our collective efforts to expand success for residents, our economy, and society,” Santiago said.

Salem State President John Keenan thanked the couple for their donation, saying he had “no words” to describe the university’s gratitude. “Kim and Philip have positively shaped the lives of thousands of students,” he said in the statement. “Their new gift will continue this impact for generations of learners to come. We are forever appreciative of and inspired by the Schillers’ philanthropy.”

Advertisement

The couple has a long history of giving to Gassett-Schiller’s alma mater.

She was the first in her family to graduate from college when she earned a degree in accounting from Salem State in 1983. Shortly after, she made a humble $1 donation to the school. Since then, Gassett-Schiller and her husband, a long time Apple executive, have become major benefactors for Salem State.

Gassett-Schiller served as a co-chair of the school’s 10,000 Reasons Campaign, the university’s largest ever fund-raiser. In 2013, after another gift from the Schillers — both Massachusetts natives — the Harold E. and Marilyn J. Gassett Fitness and Recreation Center was dedicated in honor of her parents. In 2018, Gassett-Schiller received an honorary degree from the university.

Gassett-Schiller also is a donor behind a tutoring scholarship bearing her name, given to students who are tutors in the Center for Academic Excellence and meet other academic criteria.

Leeanna Singleton, a 2019 graduate, received a scholarship funded by the Schillers. While she still took out student loans, the scholarship “allowed me to allocate more of my focus onto my studies,” she said.

The couple’s latest donation “will help many, many students like me,” she said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.