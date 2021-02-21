Two Boston men arrested for alleged attack, robbery at State Street MBTA station

Damos Reddick, 36, and Justin Mackenzie, 32, were each charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, the agency said in a press release.

Two men from Boston were arrested after they allegedly attacked a man from behind and robbed him at the State Street MBTA station earlier this week, Transit Police announced Saturday.

The two men allegedly attacked the 38-year-old man from behind, punching and kicking him in the face and body, as he exited the station at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

One of the attackers allegedly took the man’s cell phone and wallet and fled the scene.

Advertisement

They were both arrested on Thursday, Transit police said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.