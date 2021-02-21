Mass. reports 40,983 new COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, 46 deaths, 1,316 cases

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.9 percent of the 1,686,160 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 49,250 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 40,983 to 1,413,889, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 1,024,802 first shots and 389,087 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,316 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 539,644. The department also reported 46 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,508.

The DPH said 35,874 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 927 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 87,420 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 15.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 3,465 people, bringing that total to 539,089.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.86 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.2 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The state’s alarming second surge appears to be on the wane. Cases and other metrics have been generally heading downward. But public officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

