We shouldn’t ‘have to just hope that drivers are paying attention’

“Streets that aren’t deadly — if we want them” by Michelle DuBarry (Ideas, Feb. 14) is a difficult but important read. Injuries and deaths caused by inattentive drivers are inexcusable. These drivers should be held accountable, and coverage of all accidents should highlight distracted-driving-related details.

Please, can we all stop texting while driving (it is the law, after all) and adhere to our cities’ and towns’ reasonable speed limits? Speeding and not looking at the road kills people, plain and simple. Pedestrians and bicyclists should not have to just hope that drivers are paying attention.

Robert Dorer