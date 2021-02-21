Boston University men can’t stop streaking Colgate

Tucker Richardson and Nelly Cummings scored 17 points apiece as Colgate won its ninth straight game, defeating Boston University, 82-72, on Saturday in Hamilton, N.Y. in men’s college basketball. Jeff Woodward added 15 points for the Raiders. Cummings also had six rebounds, while Woodward posted three assists. Jordan Burns had 11 points and seven assists for Colgate (10-1, 10-1 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson , whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Raiders, had only 6 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc. Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-7, 5-7). Javante McCoy added 15 points. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points and 7 rebounds. The Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University, 89-45, on Jan. 10.

Junior goaltender Abigail Levy made 35 saves for her second shutout of the season as Boston College women (13-4-0) earned a 2-0 win against Boston University (6- 4- 0) at Walter Brown Arena … Sophomore forward Katy Knoll and junior forward Chloé Aurard each had a goal and an assist to help Northeastern women (17-1-1) secure a weekend sweep with a 4-1 win against host Vermont (6-4-0) … Freshman forward Luke Tuch scored his second goal of the game 43 seconds into overtime to propel Boston University men (8- 2- 0) to a 3-2 win against host UConn (8- 8- 2).

Baseball

Mets move Syndergaard to IR

The New York Mets transferred righthander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract. The Mets announced the moves, ensuring Syndergaard won’t return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March … Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reported to baseball training camp in Arizona with the Cleveland Indians after recovering from COVID-19. Cleveland’s ace recently tested positive with the virus. Bieber experienced only mild symptoms, but had to be isolated per MLB protocols before being medically cleared to join his teammates. The Indians’ other pitchers and catchers reported earlier this week, The righthander took part in drills on Saturday, a day before the Indians hold their first full-squad workout in Goodyear … The Chicago Cubs finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with outfielder Jake Marisnick.

Basketball

US still undefeated in AmeriCup

Ra’Shad James scored 21 points and the US finished AmeriCup qualifying with a 6-0 record, beating Mexico, 96-75, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Brandon Bass scored 12 points for the Americans, who outscored the Mexicans, 33-12, from 3-point range. AmeriCup qualifying was the first step in a long process toward making the fields for the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics … Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday, sitting out against the LA Clippers as he continues to get treatment on a strained left hamstring … Former NBA star Pau Gasol denied Spanish media reports on Saturday that he has reached a deal to return to Spain to play for Barcelona. Gasol said on Twitter he remains “focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet.” Media reports in Spain said he had chosen to return to the team where he began his career in the late 1990s. The 40-year-old Gasol has been trying to regain his fitness to be ready to play in his fifth Olympic Games. He said last year that he needed to be playing this season to give himself a chance of making it to Tokyo.

Skiing

Shiffrin’s giant slalom streak over

Katharina Liensberger of Austria won the women’s slalom at the world championships in Italy. She ended Mikaela Shiffrin’s streak of four straight world titles in the discipline. Liensberger posted the fastest time in both runs to beat Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova by one second. Shiffrin was 1.98 behind in third for bronze.

Soccer

Liverpool home skid continues

Everton deepened Liverpool’s English Premier League title defense woes by winning at Anfield for the first time since 1999, a 2-0 triumph that consigned the champions to a fourth straight home loss. It’s Liverpool’s worst home league run since 1923 and leaves Jürgen Klopp’s side 16 points behind leader Manchester City and with Everton only behind on goal difference with a game in hand. Everton hadn’t even beaten Liverpool anywhere since 2010.

NHL

Blue Jackets can let in fans

The Columbus Blue Jackets received permission from state authorities to allow a limited number of fans at games starting next week. The city of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Health signed off on the plan to allow up to 1,953 fans — 10 percent of Nationwide Arena’s capacity — for the last 16 home games, beginning March 2 against Detroit.

Miscellany

Mishriff wins richest horse race

Mishriff powered home to wear down American ace Charlatan and win the world’s most valuable horse race, the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first prize was $10 million … After a week’s delay because of storms, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final series by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven America’s Cup sailing challenger series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races.

