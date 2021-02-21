Observations from another late Celtics collapse, and a brutal loss in New Orleans

Jayson Tatum had 32 points. Jaylen Brown added 25, but it was a rough day for Boston’s top offensive players. Tatum, Brown, and Kemba Walker combined to go just 22 for 68 (32 percent) from the field. Brandon Ingram had 33 points for New Orleans. Zion Williamson added 28, 24 of which came after halftime.

Then, New Orleans began its charge back from a 24-point deficit midway through the third quarter. It never stopped, ultimately handing Boston a demoralizing, 120-115, overtime loss at the Smoothie King Center. It was the biggest comeback in Pelicans franchise history.

For much of Sunday afternoon, it appeared the Celtics would march to a breezy win over the Pelicans and focus on all the ways they have regained their rhythm.

The Celtics led, 79-55, with 6:10 left in the third quarter, but that lead was erased quickly. With 4:10 remaining, Ingram pulled up for a 3-pointer at the top of the key, tying the score at 98, and then Nicolo Melli put New Orleans in front with a 3-pointer from the left arc.

New Orleans led, 104-101, before Jaylen Brown converted a 3-point play to tie the score with 1:48 remaining in regulation. Brown later had a nice drive to the hoop, but couldn’t convert inside. The ball was knocked out of bounds and initially awarded to New Orleans, but it went back to the Celtics after a review. Tatum then converted a tough 15-foot fadeaway to put the Celtics back in front with 10.5 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Williamson bulldozed Tristan Thompson inside and converted a 3-point play, making it 108-106 with 6.9 seconds to play. Following another timeout, Tatum nearly lost his balance when he received an inbounds pass near midcourt, but then he blitzed to the hoop and converted a tough runner going to his left with 0.2 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.

Neither offense could find a rhythm in the extra session. The Pelicans led, 111-110, before Brown attacked for a fast-break layup that put Boston in front with 1:12 left.

Ingram was fouled with 50.1 seconds left. He made his first free throw and a rare double lane violation was called on the second, resulting in a jump ball that New Orleans won. Ingram then drilled a 3-pointer with 34.4 seconds to play, making it 115-112.

The Celtics pulled within 117-115 after Brown was fouled on a 3-pointer with 16.3 seconds left. Josh Hart was fouled with 8.3 seconds remaining and made just one of two. The Pelicans intentionally fouled Tatum with 5.2 seconds left so he could not get off a 3-pointer. He missed the first one, then missed the second one intentionally but was called for a violation, and the Celtics ran out of time.

Observations from the game:

▪ Robert Williams started the overtime in place of Thompson, and it quickly became clear why. He converted an alley-oop, swatted a 3-pointer, swatted a Williamson drive, and may have gotten a tough goaltending call on another block. He finished with 13 rebounds, including 6 offensive, and 4 blocked shots in just 21 minutes.

▪ Lonzo Ball was called from an off-ball foul with 2:20 left and the Pelicans leading, 111-110. The Celtics were in position to get a sideline out of bounds before Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy challenged it. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was furious that the challenge was awarded because he believed the Celtics had already been given the ball to be inbounded. Nevertheless, New Orleans won the challenge, resulting in a jump ball. (Boston won the tip.)

▪ Williamson has been one of the NBA’s dominant players in February, but the Celtics smothered him during the first half. They started the game by causing a pair of turnovers after he caught the ball in the paint, and they did well to stay vertical as he tried to bulldoze to the hoop. Thompson held up particularly well, including one second-quarter play in which he gobbled up a Williamson attempt at the rim, sending him to the floor and igniting a Celtics fast break. Daniel Theis, meanwhile, committed a few fouls challenging Williamson, but held his ground and did not back down.

Williamson’s frustration was evident when he went to the bench soon after. He finished the first half with just 4 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist, though he certainly turned things around after halftime.

▪ The Pelicans started the game 5 of 6 from the field and took an 11-2 lead, sparking an early Brad Stevens timeout. The Celtics outscored them, 61-36, the rest of the half.

▪ Rookie Aaron Nesmith was once again Boston’s first sub, and he had more encouraging moments during a stretch of nearly 13 minutes. He stripped Lonzo Ball on a drive, converted a nice putback on a Brown miss, hit a 3 from the left corner, and drew a shooting foul on a strong drive to the hoop.

In the third quarter, after the Pelicans had sliced a 24-point deficit to 14, he attacked for a running 3-point play off the glass. It’s been quite a shift from just a couple of weeks ago, when he was not even playing despite Boston having a handful of players out with injuries.

Adam Himmelsbach