Boston Calling canceled again amid the coronavirus pandemic

For the second year, Boston Calling has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

The three-day Allston music festival normally gathers dozens of bands at the Harvard Athletic Complex over Memorial Day weekend. This year’s event was slated for May 28-30. The lineup and headliners had not yet been announced.

“After exploring all possible options for hosting Boston Calling this year, we have made the difficult decision in conjunction with local and state authorities to cancel the 2021 festival,” said a statement posted Monday on the Boston Calling website. “The health and safety of our entire community is always our top priority, and there was no appropriate scenario under which we could provide the Boston Calling experience you love and deserve.”