If you enjoyed ‘Your Honor,’ who am I to judge?

A. The thing is, it’s all pretty subjective. As a critic, I don’t pretend my opinions are the correct ones, or even the best ones; they’re just mine. I hope I write about TV in that manner, with that tone, and anyway I’m afraid of horses, especially if they’re high.

Q. I read your brief about Showtime’s “Your Honor” today. All I can say is that it underscores my resolve to disregard a critic’s view of what’s good and what’s not. We loved this series and saw nothing plodding, twisting, or silly about it whatsoever. Since it was such a ratings hit, apparently neither did the general public. Perhaps you should climb down off your high horse and get in touch with your readers.

I try to respond to what I see with an awareness of TV history, an open-mindedness that I’ve cultivated over the years, an eye for camerawork, an ear for dialogue, and a nose for narrative sense. I try to bring some proficiency to my process. But usually it just comes down to my emotions or my psychology, both of which help determine what resonates with me. I recall seeing Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” revival and thinking, “This is excellently made, and visually compelling, and dazzlingly imaginative, and valuable in terms of TV history, and I can’t wait to stop watching.” The series exuded a kind of perfection, but it didn’t speak to me at all.

I’ve also watched shows that were a bit of a mess, for one reason or another, and yet found something to love about them. “Treme,” for example, was an attempt to create a group portrait of people living in New Orleans, with a bunch of dangling subplots — it made me think of Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” a movie based on Raymond Carver stories. The HBO series was a little scattered, story-wise, but I loved the acting and the way the writers treated local music as one of the characters. In my reviews of “Treme,” I noted the lack of cohesiveness, but I also gave it a vote of confidence. I loved the show, warts and all, as it captured a time and, in particular, a place so movingly.

With “Your Honor,” I was very much on board for the first two episodes. After that, I was disappointed by what seemed to me to be overly plotted and, in the last episode in particular, under explained. But I’m not surprised it was popular for Showtime, and I have no beef with those who continued to enjoy. When something becomes popular, it doesn’t automatically mean that it’s good, or that those people are “right.” The top-rated network TV series of 2020 was “NCIS,” a procedural currently in its 18th season. You know, it’s fine, with a formula that keeps fans happy, and that’s great. But does its popularity automatically make it quality TV? Nay.

