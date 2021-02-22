fb-pixel Skip to main content

Netflix documentary to examine the man at the center of the college admissions scandal

By The Associated PressUpdated February 22, 2021, 1 hour ago
The promo art for “Operation Varsity Blues,” a documentary about the college admissions scandal, premiering March 17.
The promo art for “Operation Varsity Blues,” a documentary about the college admissions scandal, premiering March 17.Associated Press

Boston Globe video