M&T Bank buying People’s United in $7.6 billion all-stock deal

M&T Bank Corp. is buying People’s United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion.

Branches of the two regional banks are sprinkled throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

People’s United shareholders will receive 0.118 of a share of M&T common stock for each share they own. People’s United shareholders will collectively own approximately 28 percent of the combined business. The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.