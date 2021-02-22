As Toast IPO rumor swirls, restaurant owners express support for the tech firm

The decade-old company sells cloud-based technology used by restaurants to manage orders, payroll, and marketing, among other operations. Founded in 2011 by Aman Narang, Jon Grimm, and Steve Fredette, Toast has been one of the city’s up-and-coming tech stars. A year ago, the company completed a $400 million funding round , bringing its valuation to $4.9 billion. But that momentum stalled as the pandemic led to a swift shutdown of restaurants, leading the company to see revenue declines of more than 80 percent in March. Toast then laid off 1,300 workers , half its workforce, in April.

Toast, a restaurant-management software company based in Boston, is rumored to be contemplating an initial public offering later this year that could value the firm at $20 billion, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In the months since, the company has retooled its efforts, rolling out new software to help restaurants pivot to takeout and curbside deliveries, offering webinars to help support small business owners, and providing over $40 million in software relief and access to capital loans for its customers. Last fall, the company offered a secondary sale of its shares that allowed current and former employees to sell up to 25 percent of their vested shares for $75 apiece, which drove up the valuation of the company to $8 billion. Now, according to the Wall Street Journal report, the company has tapped Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to underwrite a potential IPO.

Toast declined to comment on the IPO rumors, saying it doesn’t discuss “speculated financial transactions.” But it issued a statement: “We remain laser-focused on supporting the restaurant industry as it moves toward recovery from the COVID-19 health crisis and furthering our mission to empower the restaurant community to delight guests, do what they love, and thrive.”

To local restaurant owners who have worked with the company, the idea that a Boston-area business that has long supported them would succeed was met with enthusiasm.

Jefferson Macklin, who owns Bar Mezzana, Black Lamb, and Shore Leave in the South End, first connected with one of Toast’s co-founders, Aman Narang, when the company was still just an idea. They met over cocktails at Drink, where Macklin oversaw the bar as part of his role as chief operating officer of the Barbara Lynch Gruppo. At the time, Macklin recalled, point-of-sale systems for restaurants were wonky and largely dysfunctional, so the concept of creating a cloud-based system that responded to what restaurateurs needed was revelatory.

“I think the world of them -- they have consistently listened to restauranteurs and come up with a great product,” Macklin said. He added that Toast used the feedback from its Boston-area clients to help innovate and enhance its products, and has been consistently supportive of local businesses throughout the pandemic, often waiving the monthly fees it would take from customers during the early months when businesses were forced to close.

“They definitely sent out a lot of $0 invoices to people like us. They understood the pain the industry was in and worked hard to soften the blow,” said Macklin.

The IPO speculation comes in the wake of news earlier this month that Drizly, another Boston-based company in the food and beverage space, would be acquired by Uber. The city has created a hub of food- and hospitality-related tech players, many of whom feed off of each other. And while some speculate that there are enough point-of-sale systems on the market that a $20 billion valuation might be a tad overwrought, an IPO would only seem to further that growth in the city.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.